Intl Fcstone Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

