International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at HSBC

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price target cut by analysts at HSBC from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.43% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 624 ($8.21) to GBX 463 ($6.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 763 ($10.04) to GBX 377 ($4.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Commerzbank reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 510.63 ($6.72).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 187.95 ($2.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.