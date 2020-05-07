Installed Building Products (IBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBP opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $78.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

