Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.