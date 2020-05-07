Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Inovalon worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INOV stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

