Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3,579.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $801.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.