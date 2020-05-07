Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Infineon Technologies to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 9.69%. Analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

