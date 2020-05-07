Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €24.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.53 ($22.71).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

