Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €22.00 by Warburg Research

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.53 ($22.71).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.