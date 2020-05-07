Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFXA. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.53 ($22.71).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

