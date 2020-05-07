INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. INDIVIOR PLC/S has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter. INDIVIOR PLC/S had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

Shares of INVVY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.18. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

INVVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.