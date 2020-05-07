Independent Research Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($31.51) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.70 ($35.70).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of DWS stock opened at €29.91 ($34.78) on Tuesday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.