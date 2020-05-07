IMV (IMV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMV (NYSE:IMV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:IMV opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

IMV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IMV in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

