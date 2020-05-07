Imperial Capital Trims Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price to $250.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target lowered by Imperial Capital from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $232.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.99 and its 200 day moving average is $228.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

