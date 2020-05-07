ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $718.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.30.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 453,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.