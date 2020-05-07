Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

