Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $510.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.