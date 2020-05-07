Ibstock (LON:IBST) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Ibstock (LON:IBST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 212 ($2.79) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 194 ($2.55). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ibstock to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.14 ($3.09).

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 198.10 ($2.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $817.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.28.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87). Also, insider Chris McLeish acquired 30,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.