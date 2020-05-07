Huntington National Bank Purchases 137,554 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,554 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $159,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

