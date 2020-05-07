Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.06 ($48.90).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €22.98 ($26.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.86 and its 200 day moving average is €36.94. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a twelve month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

