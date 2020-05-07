Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.82% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.06 ($48.90).

ETR:BOSS opened at €22.98 ($26.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 1-year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

