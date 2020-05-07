Hudock Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

