Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $40.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

