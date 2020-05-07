HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 299,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $43.29.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.