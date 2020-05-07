HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $444,674,000 after purchasing an additional 716,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $385,033,000 after purchasing an additional 539,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,643,000 after purchasing an additional 751,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $355,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,825,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $14.66 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

