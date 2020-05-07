Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stake Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Hostess Brands worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,982,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

