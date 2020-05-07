Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Host Hotels withdrew its outlook for the ongoing year and detailed impact on its business from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is weakening travel demand. Bulk of the adverse impact on total revenues is because of group business cancellations. The company has a diversified portfolio of high-quality properties in key cities and is actively refining its portfolio by reducing exposure in high capex assets and international markets, which position it well for long-term growth. Moreover, decent balance sheet strength will likely help it beat the current market mayhem and support its growth endeavors over the long term. However, weaker lodging demand in light of the coronavirus pandemic is a key concern while supply growth in certain markets have added to its woes. In addition, its shares have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HST. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

HST opened at $10.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

