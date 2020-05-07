Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 143.8% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,445,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 30,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,065,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,924.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

