Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 360.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOK. ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.81.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

