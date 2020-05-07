Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 360.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
