Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $202,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hershey by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 867,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,891,000 after buying an additional 201,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.