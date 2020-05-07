Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cfra from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of HSIC opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 130,969 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after buying an additional 119,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

