Head to Head Contrast: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical -355.86% N/A -62.10%

This table compares Passage Bio and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 9.29 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.82

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Passage Bio and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.48%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.72%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Passage Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

