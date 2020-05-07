Head to Head Contrast: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) & BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and BNP PARIBAS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A BNP PARIBAS/S 18.33% 7.38% 0.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and BNP PARIBAS/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.48 $9.21 million $1.38 10.23 BNP PARIBAS/S $49.95 billion 0.75 $9.15 billion $3.48 4.32

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). BNP PARIBAS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and BNP PARIBAS/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A BNP PARIBAS/S 2 0 0 0 1.00

BNP PARIBAS/S has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.23%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

