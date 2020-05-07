Head-To-Head Comparison: Markel (NYSE:MKL) and James River Group (NYSE:JRVR)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Markel and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 James River Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Markel presently has a consensus target price of $1,097.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.49%. James River Group has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Markel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than James River Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markel and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.53 billion 1.17 $1.79 billion $38.91 20.82 James River Group $907.13 million 1.06 $38.34 million $1.40 22.50

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. Markel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Markel has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel -2.61% 6.33% 1.80% James River Group -2.27% 4.79% 0.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Markel beats James River Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment also offers contract, commercial, and court bonds; coverage on automobiles or other vehicles held as collateral for loans; coverages for horse mortality, theft, infertility, transit, and specified perils; crime coverage; property and liability package coverage to small and medium sized businesses; accident and health coverage; coverage for legal expenses; and short-term trade credit coverage for commercial risks. The company's Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, environmental impairment liability, and auto liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and equipment; laminated oak and composite wood flooring; storage and transportation equipment for specialty gas; dormitory furniture, wall systems, medical casework, and marine panels; ornamental plants; fashion handbags; residential homes; and behavioral healthcare, concierge health programs, retail intelligence, and management and technology consulting services, as well as leases and manages manufactured housing communities. The company's Other segment operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

