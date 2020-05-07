Head to Head Comparison: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NASDAQ:BCRH)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.48 $47.15 million $1.01 13.49 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.67 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Risk and Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 3.56% 7.58% 1.76% Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -26.92% -16.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Donegal Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donegal Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.82%. Given Donegal Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Donegal Group pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

