Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

