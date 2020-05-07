Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €135.00 ($156.98) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a €120.30 ($139.88) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €135.09 ($157.08).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €144.50 ($168.02) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €130.92 and a 200 day moving average of €160.19. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

