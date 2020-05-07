HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $10.20. HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 43,131 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLPPY. ValuEngine lowered shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

