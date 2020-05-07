Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 3,100 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

