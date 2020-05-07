Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $46,208,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,924.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

