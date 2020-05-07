Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.72

Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and traded as low as $45.99. Hailiang Education Group shares last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

HLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Hailiang Education Group worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

