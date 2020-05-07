GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 95,388 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.4% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

