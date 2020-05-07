GTY Technology (GTYH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. GTY Technology has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 303.53%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

GTYH stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTYH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on GTY Technology from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

