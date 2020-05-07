Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

