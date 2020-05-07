Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.78, 130,958 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 201,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.55.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.60 target price on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.53. The stock has a market cap of $551.47 million and a P/E ratio of -183.50.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

