Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSBD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jordan Walter bought 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,258.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Yoder purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

