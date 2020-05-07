Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Down 8.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s share price dropped 8.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.81, approximately 1,563,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,155,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GORO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 90.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48.

About Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

