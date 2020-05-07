Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Global Medical REIT worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 39.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.