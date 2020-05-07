Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,925 Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Liquidia Technologies worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc bought 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,573 shares of company stock worth $862,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

