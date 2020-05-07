General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.